The Rhythm Method Launch Debut LP 'How Would You Know I Was Lonely?'

The Rhythm Method will release debut album 'How Would You Know I Was Lonely?' on June 21st.

The duo began sketching out iPhone demos during a long, hot summer almost five years ago, before idly placing them on SoundCloud.

Becoming curiously popular online, The Rhythm Method suddenly became a full blown band, playing packed out live shows across London.

Debut album 'How Would You Know I Was Lonely?' is the tail end of this journey, landing this summer on Moshi Moshi.

Out on June 21st, it's trailed by the deliciously filthy, Pet Shop Boys referencing 'Sex And The Suburbs'.

As the song itself puts it: “Once Upon A Time In Middlesex…”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.