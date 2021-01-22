The Reytons Race Back With New Single 'Jealous Type'

Yorkshire indie risers The Reytons have shared their new single 'Jealous Type'.

The band are a colossal live force, already packing out venues most bands spend a lifetime trying to book.

New EP 'May Seriously Harm You and Others Around You' lands next month, a six-strong series of bruising anthems.

Out on February 19th, new single 'Jealous Type' is a bolshy return, anthemic in a totally unashamed way.

There's a raw element to the production that recalls those live shows, while lyrically it's the band at their cheeky best.

From South Yorkshire to the world, get to know The Reytons below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.