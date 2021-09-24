The Regrettes Rocket Back With 'Monday'

The Regrettes share lockdown inspired new single ‘Monday’.

The new track continues to solidify The Regrettes’ reputation as being unapologetically themselves and their shit-kickin’ rock ‘n’ roll sound amplifies their smart, honest observations on life.

“I wrote our new song ‘Monday’ on Zoom during the pandemic with my producer Tim Pagnotta and talented writer Michelle Buzz,” says lead vocalist Lydia Night. “At the time I was pretty much at the peak of my anxiety disorder, every morning I was waking up and absolutely dreading the idea of functioning and being ‘productive’ for another day.”

Accompanied by a fun, spooky music video, ‘Monday’ is the first new music released by the band since their second album, 2019’s ‘How Do You Love?’. The music video introduces ‘Joy’, a spooky pink character, who represents the false image of one’s perfect and ideal self.

“It’s special that this is the first song we’ve put out in a while because it’s an important moment in time for me to mark,” Night adds. “Part of the healing process for me is really learning and trying my best to keep on dancing the pain away so I hope people can relate to that and dance with me, even if it’s not at a show and in the safety of their own kitchen.”

Words: Shannon Garner

