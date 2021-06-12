The Regrettes Open Up With 'You're So F**cking Pretty'

The Regrettes return with new single 'You're So F**cking Pretty'.

Out now, the potent, confrontational title gives way to a neat piano arpeggio, with the delicate melody discussing unspoken crushes, and the fear of rejection.

A song about being true to yourself, 'You're So F**cking Pretty' hinges on the songwriter's queer identities.

Bold and free, 'You're So F**cking Pretty' finds The Regrettes speaking their truth.

Lead singer Lydia Night says...

“It's the first time I've ever written directly about a girl I had a crush on, and it took me a while for me to even allow my brain to accept the fact that I'm bisexual. I always felt like I couldn't validate my own feelings because I had never been in a relationship with a girl. But I had a pretty big crush on one of my friends a while ago and this song is an exaggeration of that, but it’s still coming from a very real place. It was the first experience where I was like, ‘Oh, these are real feelings, this isn’t just a sexual attraction,’ and that helped me realize I wasn’t straight.”

“This song means so much to me because it also represents the time we spent in Joshua Tree and opening up to my whole band about that experience and not feeling embarrassed or scared of talking about it. Writing this was important for me because it just validated my own sexuality.”

Guitarist Genessa Gariano adds: “As a queer person growing up it definitely felt like there weren't many songs I could relate to fully and I feel like this song would have been something I would have held really close to my heart as a kid. I hope that happens with other people. I don't think it necessarily has to be this queer anthem, but I think someone else could listen to it and feel the same way, or someone could feel that way about a boy they like. Boys can be pretty too.”

