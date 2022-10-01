The Reds, Pinks And Purples Detail New Album 'Summer At Land's End'

The Reds, Pinks And Purples have pencilled in plans for their album 'Summer At Land's End'.

Out on February 4th, the prolific San Francisco group will make the album available as both a single disc version, and a special edition two LP dinked version.

This two LP edition will feature an exclusive second album packed with bonus cuts, alongside a photo 'zine compiled by songwriter Glenn Donaldson.

Set to be released in Europe via Tough Love Records, 'Summer At Land's End' is trailed by recent single 'Don't Come Home Too Soon'.

DISC 1

1. Don’t Come Home Too Soon

2. Let’s Pretend We’re Not In Love

3. New Light

4. My Soul Unburdened

5. Summer At Land’s End

6. Pour The Light In

7. All Night We Move

8. Tell Me What’s Real

9. Upside Down In An Empty Room

10. Dahlias And Rain

11. I’d Rather Not Go Your Way

DISC 2 (Dinked edition second album)

1. Never Said I Was Sorry Then

2. Hummingbirds

3. Holiday Cheer

4. Randy If You Were Here

5. Public Fountains

6. Outer Avenues

7. Sea Wall

8. Mountain Lake Park

9. Conservatory Of Flowers

10. Like A Ghost Warmed Over

11. Midday Sun

