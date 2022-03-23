The Range Announce 'Mercury', First Album In Six Years

The Range will release new album 'Mercury' on June 10th.

The new project represents his first new studio album in six years, work informed by IDM, first wave grime production, and a move from Brooklyn to the Green Mountains of Vermont.

Out on June 10th via Domino, it's said to be his "most wide-ranging album yet..."

The Range adds: “My memories of rave music, grime and MPC music are playing heavily in almost every song.”

New track 'Ricercar' is out now, a title that means, simply, "to reach out". The Range explains...

A Ricercar in a musical context is a prelude fugue that kind of sets the tableau of a piece to follow. I first heard about the concept of a Ricercar in a biography of Bach, who famously encoded his own name in a piece (H having been interchangeable as the name for B-flat at the time). At the time I wrote this song I was listening to a lot of rap from the 90s, specifically DJ Premier beats.

As such I was rapidly collecting breaks and had just stumbled upon the Chief Kamanawanalea break by the Turtles and found that if I reordered the sections I could make this kind of palindromic composite break that seemed to propel the song along.

This song features a vocal sample from Instagram of a singer covering Tamar Braxton’s ‘My Man.’ The lyrics are quite personal to me and are a good example of what I try to do in a lot of my songs. I tend to try to find a way to say something that I would never be able to say out loud. I think of my editing of lyrics as a pressure release.

Stevie Gee and Essy May combine to direct the video - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Weinberg

- - -