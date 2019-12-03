The Raconteurs Announce New Album 'Help Us Stranger'

The Raconteurs have detailed their new album 'Help Us Stranger'.

The band announced their return during the final weeks of 2018, with Jack White and Brendan Benson reconvening their partnership.

Set to play All Points East in London this summer - supporting The Strokes, no less - The Raconteurs have confirmed a lengthy live itinerary.

There's a new album, too, with the band set to release 'Help Us Stranger' through Third Man on June 21st.

The band's first album in 11 years, the record features previous singles 'Sunday Driver' and 'Now That You're Gone' alongside a cover of Donovan's 'Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)'.

Queens of the Stone Age's Dean Fertita aids the line up, with pre-orders available HERE.

'Help Us Stranger' will be released on June 21st.

