The Queens Head Share Barbed Rattler 'Your God Owes You Money'

London-based band The Queens Head make their swift return with new single ‘Your God Owes You Money’. Produced by Dan Carey, the brains behind Speedy Wunderground, the song is unafraid, unapologetic, and daring from the start, a neat follow-on from their recent self-titled debut single. The track is part of Speedy Wunderground’s limited seven-inch series, in which The Queens Head join black midi, Squid, Black Country, New Road, and many other impressive artists on a shared record.

An exclusive release, only 500 copies of the 7” will be available, going on sale from July 22nd. Chaotic vocals sit atop powerful elements of post-punk rhythms. The consistent drum beat mixed with fun electronic elements creates an ambiance reserved for underground parties. "Seize the evening and show it what you're feeling", sings the lead vocals emulating the band's mission to create music emphasising modern anxieties.

Speaking on their latest single, the band says: “Taking 'Your God Owes You Money' into Dan Carey's space and method was a deliberate attempt to disrupt our complacencies. We played live, welcomed error, and followed improvised ideas, under Dan's guiding hand. The version of this song we produced in just a day hopefully captures the rage and range of our live show - a direct glimpse into the band, what we believe, and our frailties as self-confessed performers.”

The Queens Head will be heading to the stage for two nights in London. Their first show at the Sebright Arms will be on April 14th while their second show at The Windmill will be on April 29th.

Words: Cora Jordan

Photo Credit: Chloe Gilbert

