The Pressure's 'Love Like Radio' Carries A Strange Sense Of English Soul

The Pressure are an enigma wrapped in a melody.

The group's wistful electronics have a Pet Shop Boys sheen, but viewed through the lens of 21st century club culture.

Recently launching a series of club edits on SoundCloud, each new release from the project sketches out a unique aural universe.

Take new single 'Love Like Radio'. There's this clinical minimalism to the electronics, but within that restraint lies a deeply English sense of soul.

Out now, the full video features The Pressure performing in a surreal working men's club, the empty space carrying an oddly sensual quality.

The group explain:

“We wanted to write something soulful, but with a bit of a kick to it. There’s a sort of strange, sexy side to it too - which our music video director (James Lewis) captured really well...”

“Traditional English village hall. Fizzy pop. Wotsits. Jam tarts. Sexual dancing. Disinterested onlookers... It's all weird and enchanting at the same time.”

Tune in now.