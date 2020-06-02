The Pictish Trail Details New EP

Scottish songwriter The Pictish Trail will release a new EP on April 1st.

The material for the new EP was recorded alongside his recent album 'Thumb World', and matches unheard songs against specially commissioned remixes and a Moscoman cover.

Out on April 1st, The Pictish Trail leads from the front, sharing his new song 'Dream Wall'.

Adding gently psychedelic textures to his work, the songwriter cites Yo La Tengo as an influence, and we can certainly hear it in those gentle chords.

If there's a faint twilight feel in the hushed atmosphere, then that's linked to the way the song was written.

He comments...

“We dusted off the Farfisa organ, which provides the warm, gently oscillating bassline for this woozy, psychedelic ballad. Channeling my love for Yo La Tengo, ‘Dream Wall’ is about the frustration of working on something at night, only for it to crumble away as soon as you begin to enjoy it.”

Tune in now.

