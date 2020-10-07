The Pastels Salute David Berman With Beautiful Silver Jews Cover

The Pastels have confirmed a new Record Store Day release.

The Glasgow indie pop legends will dip into lesser charted areas of their archive, sharing a brand new seven inch for the annual celebration of independent music retail.

It's a two sided release, with The Pastels releasing a Peel session from 1997 alongside a Silver Jews cover.

While the Peel session is memorable in itself - the band waited 13 years to be asked back following their inaugural date - fans will undoubtedly be fascinated by this new David Berman salute.

A beautifully crisp cover of 'Advice To The Graduate', it's introduced by Stephen Pastel...

“It seemed poignant then, now almost unbearably so. Katrina and I had been asked to perform it at a Drag City showcase in New York a couple of years earlier with the Drag City All Stars. It’s such a perfect, simple song and it made sense to us partly because of Laurence who had introduced us and made it feel like we were all in a Domino family. Still feel that.”

Check it out now.

The Pastels will release a new seven inch single on Record Store Day (August 29th).

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.