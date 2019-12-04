The Orielles Step In To Remix PINS

Halifax group The Orielles have stepped in to give PINS new single 'Ponytail' a frisky re-work.

The Manchester band are back again, working on fresh material and lining up some electrifying tour dates.

PINS are pushing into a fresh realm, retaining the punk-bite of those early records while also adding something new.

Fresh from conjuring a friendship with Iggy Pop the three-piece are previewing new single 'Ponytail', and it's an irresistible return.

Out shortly, a full UK tour follows early next yeara chance for PINS to flex their live musicles once more.

PINS are close to The Orielles personally, so the Halifax band have delivered a brand new remix.

The 'Gong Bath' mix adds some glam sleaze to PINS' precocious songwriting, with the Manchester band explaining...

'Ponytail' is a firm favourite from our new record and we wanted to hear it reimagined. We had been toying with the idea of working with The Orielles for some time, they have a really great sound and we just had to find the right song we could all get our heads into.

We’re thrilled with how it turned out, I want to hear it rumbling from basement clubs all over Manchester.

For their part, The Orielles say that they “were honoured to have been asked to remix such a great single and immediately had a vision for how we wanted it to sound. We focused on a few of the lead vocal hooks, as well as creating a drone on a Jen Synthesiser as the basis for the remix.”

“We had fun adding our own flair to the remix with percussion and by messing around with our favourite gadget in Eve Studios, the Publison Stereo multi-effects Processor! This one's for all you late nighters out there!”

Tune in now.

Catch PINS at the following shows:

February

20 Brighton Hope & Ruin

21 Bath Moles

22 Cambridge The Portland Arms

27 Hull Polar Bear

28 Sunderland Independent

29 York The Fulford Arms

March

5 Stoke on Trent The Sugarmill

6 Sheffield Record Junkee

7 Liverpool Loft (The Arts Club)

Photo Credit: James Sutton

