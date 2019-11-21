The Orielles Dazzle On 'Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme)'

Halifax group The Orielles have shared new single 'Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme)'.

The band's debut album 'Silver Dollar Moment' charmed all in its path, matching post-punk leanings to rickety indie pop.

Emboldened by their live prowess, incoming LP 'Disco Volader' is set to land on February 28th.

New song 'Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme)' is out now, and it's a dazzling exposition of the band's deepening confidence.

The Orielles' Esme explains...

"'Space Samba' is a song about corporeal experience, something which we feel we are collectively losing sight of in an age of mental existentialism!"

"It is the 'Disco Volador' theme because it relates to the phenomenological thread of the whole album, which tackles the many interpretations of the title throughout. In this instance, it refers to Disco Volador’s literal translation of ‘flying disc’ or ‘frisbee’, using this symbol to reflect both feelings of flight and motion and the notion of human connectivity."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.