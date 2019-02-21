The Orielles Announce Second Album 'Disco Volador'

The Orielles have confirmed plans for new album 'Disco Volador'.

The Halifax group made a splash with their Heavenly backed debut album, a wonderfully endearing slice of askew guitar pop.

New album 'Disco Volador' finds the band moving into a fresh space, and it's set to be released on February 28th (order LINK ).

A host of tour dates have been confirmed, alongside the release of new single 'Come Down On Jupiter'. Esme comments...

"'Come Down On Jupiter' is as much a song as it is a narrative that soundtracks a space flight, right through from the ominous introductory sounds of the grand piano to the Lizzie Mercier Descloux -esque ‘thrift shop cowboys’ group chants towards the end, which diffuse the tension of the wig out preceding it."

Rose Hendry directed the full video, and it finds The Orielles relaxing at Arments Pie & Mash Shop in South London's Kennington area.

The film maker explains:

When I first heard the track I was immediately transported into some sort of mystery melodrama from another era, with a strong dose of something psychedelic. This was my starting point, alongside an image by photographer, Ralph Gibson, of a cup of tea sitting on a beige table, bathed in warm sunlight with a plastic spoon resting against the lip.

I enjoyed the idea of centring the video around an incident with a cup of tea - that felt dramatic to me - something “mundane” becoming something dramatic. I wanted to encapsulate the playful psychedelia in a psychological and structural way as opposed to the ‘pastiched to death’ VW campervan kind of way.

Add to that toast and the rest developed from there.

Tune in now.

Catch The Orielles at the following shows:

February

25 Newcastle The Riverside

26 Glasgow G2

27 Stoke The Sugarmill

28 Norwich Waterfront

March

1 Brighton Chalk

2 BRISTOL SWX

4 London Electric Ballroom

5 Manchester Ritz

6 Birmingham Institute 2

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.