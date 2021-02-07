The Ophelias Link With Julien Baker On 'Neil Young On High'

The Ophelias partner with Julien Baker for new single 'Neil Young On High'.

The band's new album 'Crocus' is incoming, and it features a few surprises - such as their new guest star.

Out now, 'Neil Young On High' is a torn and tender piece of indie rock songwriting, one that deals with the pain of escaping past memories.

Displaying The Ophelias' penchant for interlocking musicality, it's lifted to another level by the tones of Julien Baker.

Seemingly the songwriter is a fan, and after introducing herself at a show the prospect of a full collaboration was mooted.

Vocalist and guitarist Spencer Peppet explains...

"We met Julien for the first time in 2019 at a show we played in Nashville. She introduced herself and I tried to not show how nervous I was! About half a year into 2020 quarantine I worked up the nerve to ask if she wanted to feature on a song from the album we were working on. She recorded her parts in Tennessee and we talked virtually. Her harmonies reinvigorated the song completely: she added lightness, openness, but also depth and complexity. It’s incredibly cool that she put so much care into those parts."

Spencer adds: "After a relationship ended I would become obsessed with remembering every detail of the painful moments. I realised later that I don’t have to know what I was wearing or what song was playing to know that I was hurt deeply. I think 'on high' means seeing someone as literally above you, better and cooler and more put together. I do love Neil Young, but in this case he represents a person, a time, a place."

Tune in now.

The Ophelias will release new album 'Crocus' on September 24th.

Photo Credit: Madeleine Hordinski

