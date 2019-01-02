The Oh Sees Are Re-Issuing 'The Cool Death Of Island Raiders'

Oh Sees have a labyrinthine, confusing, inspirational catalogue.

Never less than entertaining, the band's myriad tweaks, evolutions, and reinventions make for enthralling listening, and once you've connected with them you'll want to explore it all.

Except some albums are easier to grab hold of than others. Which is why Castle Face Records have stepped in to re-issue an early Oh Sees effort, one dating back more than a decade.

'The Cool Death Of Island Raiders' was released back in 2006, even before the label was formed, but with this new re-issue it's set to be retro-actively claimed as a Castle Face release.

Which is only as it should be. Prime fare from The Oh Sees - as they were called back then - it's packed with lashings of intense psych, off piste melodies, lyrics that dangle on a cliff edge, and spirally percussive kicks.

Here's John Dwyer with some reminiscence...

“I am reminded heavily of how fortunate I have been in life, meeting and working with such great creative minds like Patrick Mullins, Brigid Dawson and David Sitek. This was just the seed of a long era of writing and performing as Oh Sees...”

“The first album recorded in NYC just because I was fortunate enough one cold east coast city night to run into Sitek on mushrooms and he was feeling generous…”

We're able to share album cut - NAME - and it's a worthwhile reminder that Oh Sees absolutely ripped right from the off.

Catch Thee Oh Sees at the following European shows:

August

23 Charleville Cabaret Vert festival

24 Guéret Check-in Festival

27 Ravenna Hana-Bi (Free)

29 Vienna Arena

30 Munich Strom

31 Berlin Kreuzberg Festsaal

September

1 Brussels Les Botaniquesen

3 Bordeaux BT 59

4 Toulouse Le Bikini

5 Paris Le Bataclan

6 London Troxy

7 Amsterdam Paradiso

