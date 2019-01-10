The Ninth Wave Share New Single 'I'm Only Going To Hurt You'

Glasgow's The Ninth Wave have shared their new single 'I'm Only Going To Hurt You'.

The band's new EP 'Happy Days!' hits home on July 31st, and it presents a group working with renewed confidence.

There's certainly a sonic swagger to their new single, but The Ninth Wave couple this with probing lyrical introspection.

Swathed in gothic synths, 'I'm Only Going To Hurt You' is out now, a song that has undergone many iterations in its lifetime.

Starting life as a poem by frontman Haydn Park-Patterson, it's about the pressures that pull people apart.

The Ninth Wave comment...

“The song itself is centred around an internal conflict faced after realising the difficulties of a relationship that seemed to be damaged even before it was allowed to flourish.”

Tune in now.

