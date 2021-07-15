The Ninth Wave Rocket Back With 'Maybe You Didn't Know'

The Ninth Wave race back with new single 'Maybe You Didn't Know'.

The Glasgow band are working on their second album, one that takes their gothic tones in a fresh direction.

Out soon, the record is trailed by a brand new single, a song that matches their ambitions to their imagination.

Self-described as "a surreal, yet cohesive Tokyo Drift dream" it's a crunching offering that leans on their illicit live prowess.

Frontman Haydn Park-Patterson comments...

"The first verse of the song comes from daydreaming. I was out walking on a day that the rain that had been unrelenting until it briefly subsided and made it possible to get out and go for a wander."

"I was staring at a burn that was flowing much more forcefully than it usually would. The frantic and panicked movement of the water reminded me of a time that I was in the middle of a fox-hunting-sabotage. The fox was darting across the field just beyond where I was standing and the blood thirsty hounds were bolting fast right behind it. The water reminded me of this fox and the panic with which it ran."

"Standing in the middle of the road with my eyes and thoughts lost in the babble of the water, I couldn’t help but feel an affinity with the fox as I imagined the burn bursting its banks and the water gushing out and striking me up off of the ground. The feeling of fear and contentment about this situation were in equilibrium."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Neelam Khan Vela

- - -