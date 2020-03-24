The Ninth Wave Return With Prowling Goth Cut 'Happy Days!'

The Ninth Wave have shared their new single 'Happy Days!' - tune in now.

The Glasgow outfit arrived in a blizzard of hype and mascara, before seeming to go a little quiet.

Re-tooling their line up, The Ninth Wave travelled to the Outer Hebrides with The Horrors frontman Faris Badwan, who oversaw sessions for their new EP.

Out on July 17th via Distiller Records, 'Happy Days!' is led by its prowling, menacing title track.

The Ninth Wave explain: "'Happy Days!' is a song of ups and downs. At its core, the lyrics shine a torchlight on the murky highs and lows of life. We wanted to make something harsher and more direct than songs we had written before, and this came together relatively quickly."

"The flow of the song really captures what we were trying to get across with the lyrics: there's a rumbling undertow throughout the whole song, interspersed with ethereal ambient sections and culminating in big nasty crushing beats. We were all agreed that this should be the first song from our new EP to let people hear, and hopefully they're not frightened away."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nuala Swan

