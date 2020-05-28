The New Rave Spotlights Black Voices Re-Shaping London's Electronic Music Scene

Short film The New Rave spotlights some of the Black voices re-shaping electronic music in London.

The film was commissioned as part of the Design Museum's current exhibition, Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers .

Due to the current COVID restrictions, the exhibition itself is closed, but the film has been placed online for all to enjoy.

It's an insightful watch, too, featuring a number of superb musicians and DJs, each with their own take on where music is currently at.

Shy One, Tash LC, Touching Bass hero Errol Anderson, and Tommy Gold all take part, discussing their respective approaches, and the way electronic music is often white-washed.

Tash LC comments: "Going back to my early raving days, obviously, I was raving to drum & bass and raving to jungle and then raving to house, but at the time I never really thought of them as Black music genres because you're kind of presented with a lot of electronic music from the white perspective..."

Watch The New Rave below.

