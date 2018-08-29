The New Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Video is Completely Bonkers

A while back we warned you that Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are here to blow your mind.

Well, we weren't wrong. The Australian group are drilling a hole through to another dimension, not so much breaking on through to the other side as demolishing the doors of perception.

Each new single feels like an emphatic statement, with lysergic new heavy duty burner 'Social Candy' existing on another plane.

We're able to share the visuals and they're completely bonkers, a colour-strewn, defiantly weird document that opens with a flurry of surprises and just keeps raising eyebrows.

"The world is weird," they tell Clash. "Who's to know if your weird is the same as mine? 'Gotta think outside the box mannnnnnn....' in your best McConaughey voice. We wanted to emulate the songs care free, spangled train wreck vibe and then Mighty Boosh came to mind."

"So we built our own Dioramas to the best of our year seven craft abilities, called up our mate Jake who owns a camera and inhaled a shit load of paint, swallowed a bunch of sparkles and munched hard on Perth's finest beach sand."

"The results are four cookers making the finest botch-home-job-video you'll ever see," they finish. "Spike Jonze rates it."

Well, what are you waiting for? Tune in now.

