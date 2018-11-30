The New Peeping Drexels EP Is A Blast

Peeping Drexels don't really sound like anyone else.

Tangentially linked to the whole South London scene, in actuality they essentially inhabit a universe of one.

Torpid, distorted guitar music that seethes and writhes with untameable energy, the band's live shows are a crushing, inspired experience.

Working with Permanent Creeps and Fierce Panda on a new self-titled EP the material dropped just moments ago, and it's an absolute blast.

Lyrically it walks on the dark side of the road, but each of the four songs is delivered with a twitching, evil sense of humour.

The band comment: "The making of this EP was an endless stream of arguments, misery, sweat, and fucking about on the roof..."

Tune in now.

