The New BTS x Halsey Video Is Breaking Some Serious Records

BTS must be used to breaking records by now - after all, they're one of the biggest pop acts on the planet.

Yet even by their own standards the K-Pop outfit's new video is pretty damn spectacular.

The first single from their new album, 'Boy With Luv' is a collaboration with Halsey that features some of BTS' glitziest production yet.

A sparkling single, it racked up an astonishing 74.6 million views in its first 24 hours - replacing Blackpink’s ‘Kill This Love’ as YouTube's most successful music video debut in history.

Blackpink held the record for just 24 hours before surrendering, beaten by more than 20 million views.

That's not the only record BTS took as their own, either - 'Boy With Luv' is now the fastest music video in YouTube history to reach 100 million views.

So, you'd better get caught up...

