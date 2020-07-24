The Natvral Announces New Album 'Tethers'

The Natvral will release new album 'Tethers' on April 2nd.

The project is helmed by Kip Berman, who wound up indie pop favourites The Pains Of Being At Heart in 2017.

Swapping Brooklyn for Princeton, the songwriter then became a father, two events that reconfigured his stance on music.

New album 'Tethers' completes this process, and it's marked by a folk-rock palette, and an increased sense of plaintive classicism.

Out on April 2nd, it was recorded in seven days with producer Andy Savours. Says Kip: “Before my daughter was born, I was afraid she would take me away from music. When she was born, I was afraid music would take me away from her. But now I know I need both to continue to grow as a parent and an artist.”

He adds: “I always wanted to know the fullness of life – and I didn’t want to be a tour guide at my own museum.”

New song 'Why Don't You Come Out Any More?' is online now - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Remy Holwick

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.