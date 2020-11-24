The National To Re-Issue Early Project

The National will re-issue a number of early projects next year.

It's been something of a quiet year for the group, who have spent time raising funds for their road crew, many of whom lost significant work due to the pandemic.

Matt Berninger released a strong solo album, but The National intend to roll the clock back on their next endeavour.

The band's 2001 debut album will gain a full vinyl pressing, alongside 2003 follow up 'Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers' and 2004's 'Cherry Tree' EP.

Out on February 26th, all three records were remastered at Abbey Road Records.

Pre-order your copy HERE.

