The National, Sharon Van Etten, Ben Gibbard Contribute To Save Stereogum Compilation

The National, Sharon Van Etten and Ben Gibbard are among those contributing to a new Save Stereogum compilation album.

The Stateside website was founded in 2002, and became a key voice in the first wave of music blogs.

Bought out by Valence Media, founder Scott Lapatine regained ownership of the site last year.

Sadly, COVID-19 has wrought havoc, with the pandemic leading to Stereogum predicting a 50% fall in income.

Launching a new compilation, Save Stereogum: An 00s Covers Comp will feature many artists championed by the website in its two decade run.

Featuring 40 previously unreleased tracks, confirmed names include The National, Sharon Van Etten, Ben Gibbard, TOPS, Julien Baker, Mac DeMarco, Car Seat Headrest, and more.

'Save Stereogum: An ‘00s Covers Comp' won't be available on streaming purchases, meaning that the music will only be accessible to those who choose to help the site.

The website is aiming to raise some £200,000 in 40 days - at the time of writing, over £30,000 has been brought in.

Get involved HERE.

Good luck, Stereogum!

