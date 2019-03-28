The National Share Live Album 'Juicy Sonic Magic'

The National have shared their live album 'Juicy Sonic Magic' in full.

The record was released on Black Friday, spread across a physical-only triple cassette package.

Now 4AD have placed the record on streaming services, just in time for the festive season.

Recorded in Berkeley last September, it draws on two sold out nights at the city's Greek Theatre venue.

Tune in now.

