The National Share Beautiful New Single 'Somebody Desperate'

The National have shared their new single 'Somebody Desperate'.

It's the group's first piece of new material since 2019, and it appears on an incoming film project.

Bryce and Aaron Dessner lead the soundtrack for Cyrano, the upcoming Peter Dinklage-starring musical.

The pair previewed the soundtrack with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week, with The National now sharing a new single.

Beautifully executed, 'Somebody Desperate' is built around a magnificent vocal, with its elegant arrangement heightening the emotional impact.

It's wonderful to have them back - tune in now.

Cyrano will be released on January 14th.

- - -

Photo Credit: Graham MacIndoe