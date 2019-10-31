The National Prepare 10th Anniversary Edition Of 'High Violet'

The National are set to release a 10th anniversary edition of 'High Violet'.

The record took the American group to a new level of visibility, building on the acclaim lavished on predecessors 'Boxer' and 'Alligator'.

Turning 10 with nary a wrinkle in place, a full 10th anniversary edition will be released on June 19th.

Out on vinyl for the very first time, 'High Violet' will be available in three different editions: Standard (white & purple marbled vinyl), Cherry Tree (white & purple split color vinyl), and Vinyl Me Please (white & purple splatter vinyl).

Toasting the announcement, The National will share their D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus-directed film, The National - ‘High Violet’ Live From Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), later today (March 30th) on their YouTube channel.

As if that wasn't enough, The National has confirmed that all sales from their webstore will go directly to the 12 crew members who normally work on their live shows.

The band comment:

"Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together. As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree fan club enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability."

So, dig deep and get shopping HERE.

