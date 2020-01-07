The National Confirm New Photography Book

The National will release new photography book Light Years this summer.

The book documents their 20 year partnership with Graham MacIndoe , who actually took their first ever publicity shot back in 2001.

Light Years features imagery drawing across two decades, alongside insight and essays from the band members themselves.

Limited to 3200 copies, Light Years will be accompanied by a vinyl LP featuring material curated by the photographer and The National's Scott Devendorf from their 2018 performance at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium.

In keeping with the band's pandemic projects , a portion from the book's signed edition will benefit The National's road crew.

Order it HERE.

Light Years is a new book chronicling Scottish photographer Graham MacIndoe’s 20-year relationship with The National through newly published images, essays and quotes from members of the band. pic.twitter.com/SXezyWiv5X — The National (@TheNational) March 22, 2021

