The National Announce New Concert Film, Live EP

The National will release a new concert film and live EP later this month.

It's been a busy year for the group, who released their album 'I Am Easy To Find' alongside a Mike Mills film.

The tangential relationship between music and visuals carries on into their next project, a concert experience recorded in New York.

The band played the city's Beacon Theatre on April 22nd, completing the New York run of An Evening With The National.

New concert film The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre captures this, and it will be accompanied by a five track live EP.

Out on August 23rd, the package features guest performances from Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Julien Baker, This Is The Kit and Mina Tindle.

The project is a collaboration with Amazon Prime and Amazon Music - check out a trailer HERE.

The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre film and EP will be available from August 23rd.