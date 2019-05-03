The National Announce New Album 'I Am Easy To Find'

The National have announced plans for ambitious new project 'I Am Easy To Find'.

The project owes its roots to the moment when Matt Berninger and award-winning director Mike Mills started to correspond, eager for a new challenge.

As a result, the film maker was granted unprecedented access to The National, resulting in both a short film and a full studio album.

The two are implicitly linked, but also have separate lives - as Mike Mills puts it, they're "playfully hostile siblings that love to steal from each other."

Both film and album are titled 'I Am Easy To Find', with the LP dropping via 4AD on May 17th. There are a few collaborators on the record, with Matt Berninger commenting:

"Yes, there are a lot of women singing on this, but it wasn't because, 'Oh, let's have more women's voices...' It was more, 'Let's have more of a fabric of people's identities.' It would have been better to have had other male singers, but my ego wouldn't let that happen."

New song 'You Had Your Soul With You' is online now - tune in below.

And here's a trailer for the new film...

