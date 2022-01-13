The Mysterines Share New Single 'Dangerous'

The Mysterines have shared their new single 'Dangerous'.

The Liverpool band's incoming album 'Reeling' is out on March 11th, with fans desperate to hear what the group have conjured.

Sessions took place throughout 2021 with producer Catherine Marks, taking their indie pop sound to the next level.

The album will be accompanied by a run of nationwide dates this Spring, illustrating The Mysterines' potent energy.

New single 'Dangerous' is plucked from the album, and it's a concise, dynamic display of their potent potential.

Lia Metcalfe steers the song forwards, acting as an ice-breaker for all the obstacles in the band's way.

She takes the lead in the video, too, appearing on a windswept beach, bringing the song's forceful lyric to life in a subtle but engaging fashion.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

