The Mysterines Channel David Lynch On Indie Banger 'Who's Ur Girl?'

The Mysterines have shared their biting new single 'Who's Ur Girl?' - tune in now.

It's a busy spell for the Liverpool three-piece, who will head out on tour with The Amazons and Demob Happy this month.

The three-piece have something new to share with fans, and it owes a debt to a David Lynch masterpiece.

Blue Velvet remains a remarkably atmospheric work, with The Mysterines taking inspiration from central character Dorothy Vallens.

All big riffs and howling, Patti Smith style vocals, it sweeps into view and refuses to be ignored, with a chunky chorus and pulsating guitars.

Photo Credit: John Johnson

