The Mysterines Announce Debut Album 'Reeling'

The Mysterines will release debut album 'Reeling' on March 11th.

The band's wild live shows and string of essential singles have made their mark, building a nationwide audience.

Next year could prove to be pivotal for the Merseyside act, with their debut album landing in Spring.

Out on March 11th, 'Reeling' is a bold new chapter for the group.

Singer Lia Metcalfe comments: “It’s a pretty ambiguous title for most people, but for me ‘Reeling’ sums up every emotion of the album in just one word. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

Produced by Catherine Marks, it's led by new single 'Hung Up' which is a punchy, anthemic piece of indie songwriting.

Lia adds: "'Hung Up' is pretty self explanatory and I intended it to be that way. It’s also a very revengeful song..."

