The Murder Capital Share Bruising Single 'More Is Less'

Irish group The Murder Capital have shared their new post-punk bruiser 'More Is Less'.

The band's debut album 'When I Have Fears' will be released this Friday - August 16th - and it's a powerful introduction from the Dublin outfit.

Renowned for their crunching live shows, this power translates to their potent new song 'More Is Less'.

One of the final previews we're going to get of their debut album, it was overseen by highly experienced producer Flood.

A bold, Brutalist slice of post-punk, there's an almost industrial weight to the sound, reminiscent of those early Bauhaus records.

The Murder Capital will play a series of in-stores across Ireland and the UK - check out full details HERE.

