The Monkees' Peter Tork has died at the age of 77.

A founding member of the iconic pop group, the talented multi-instrumentalist was the sole Monkee to perform on their first two albums.

Able to interact with the songwriting teams behind their success, Peter Tork was able to contribute to some of their biggest hits - notably crafting the piano intro for 'Daydream Believer'.

A permanent fixture in The Monkees since their re-union in the 80s, Peter Tork toured the globe countless times, continuing to release new material.

The songwriter was diagnosed with cancer in 2009, but fought his way to an all-clear. Recently diagnosed with a rare form of tongue cancer, he passed away earlier today (February 21st).

News was shared on Peter Tork's official channels, which offered a tribute to the songwriter.

Clash spoke to The Monkees in 2011 for our Rock And Rules feature - find that piece HERE.

