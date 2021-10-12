The Monkees' Mike Nesmith Has Died

The Monkees icon and acclaimed country rock songwriter Mike Nesmith has died.

Born in Houston, Texas but brought up in Dallas, Mike Nesmith was obsessed with music from a young age, initially drawn to the folk world.

Landing a key role in The Monkees, he was thrust into the pop limelight through the group's phenomenally successful television show.

Chafing against the restrictions of his bubblegum pop role, Mike Nesmith remained a prolific songwriter, sometimes penning the group's own material.

As The Monkees fractured at the end of the 60s he was able to pursue his own solo endeavours, releasing a string of influential country rock records.

Drawn back into the Monkees orbit in 1986, Mike Nesmith contributed both live in concert and on record, penning songs for their re-union records.

Recently working on the 50th anniversary album 'Good Times!' he also maintained his solo interests - including acting as executive producer for cult film Repo Man.

In a statement, Mike Nesmith's family confirmed that he died earlier today from natural causes; he was 78 years old.

“With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”