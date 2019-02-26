The Mars Volta's Juan Alderete In Coma Following Bike Accident

The Mars Volta bass player Juan Alderete is in a coma following a bike accident.
The sought-after bass player was a key component in The Mars Volta's musical growth, and later working as a touring musician with Marilyn Manson.
Wife Anne Alderete has confirmed that the bass player is now in a coma, following a devastating bike accident on January 13th.
Juan Alderete sustained a diffuse axonal injury in the solo bike accident, and is currently receiving specialist treatment.
Anne Alderete writes: "The only prognosis is to wait and see, as the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI patients has a range as wide as the sea..."
"While frustrating, it also allows for a world of positive outcomes so we can only hope for the best."
Read her full post below.
Hi everyone - this is Anne, Juan's wife. While I generally hesitate to share personal details on social media, it felt right to include all of you who've supported Juan over the years as friends, fans, fellow music (and food, cat, bike, Japan) lovers and musicians. Juan was in a solo (no cars, other people) and very serious bicycle accident on 1/13/20 not far from our home. He - as always - was wearing a helmet and protective clothing but sustained serious head trauma in the form of a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI); his form of TBI is Diffuse Axonal Injury (DAI) and as of today, he remains in a coma. The only prognosis is to wait and see, as the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI patients has a range as wide as the sea. While frustrating, it also allows for a world of positive outcomes so we can only hope for the best. We know you have questions, concerns, thoughts to share, so please feel free to leave them in the comments (not DM please, sorry) here. We're also very eager to hear from neurologists, medical professionals with experience in DAI and TBI, first-person accounts of similar trauma and outcomes - essentially any useful, factual and accurate resources that relate to Juan's injury. If you have any of these, please DM me (Anne) @tunatoast. We will post updates here from time to time. Thank you all and please keep Juan in your thoughts. - xo, Anne
