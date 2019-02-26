The Mars Volta's Juan Alderete In Coma Following Bike Accident

The Mars Volta bass player Juan Alderete is in a coma following a bike accident.

The sought-after bass player was a key component in The Mars Volta's musical growth, and later working as a touring musician with Marilyn Manson.

Wife Anne Alderete has confirmed that the bass player is now in a coma, following a devastating bike accident on January 13th.

Juan Alderete sustained a diffuse axonal injury in the solo bike accident, and is currently receiving specialist treatment.

Anne Alderete writes: "The only prognosis is to wait and see, as the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI patients has a range as wide as the sea..."

"While frustrating, it also allows for a world of positive outcomes so we can only hope for the best."

Read her full post below.

