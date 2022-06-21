The Mars Volta Share 'Blacklight Shine', Their First New Song In 10 Years

Uncategorisable rock force The Mars Volta have shared new song 'Blacklight Shine'.

Out now, it follows weeks of speculation, with a mysterious cube being placed in Grand Park, Los Angeles earlier this month.

An audio-video art installation that told the story of The Mars Volta, it blended biographical details with some excellent science fiction.

Now, with live dates looming, The Mars Volta have shared their first new song in a decade.

Online now, 'Blacklight Shine' is typically ambitious, a boundary-shattering work of progressive guitar music.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Fat Bob shot with Leica M10

