The Mars Volta Reform

The Mars Volta are reforming, it seems.

The band split in 2012, with Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López going on to lead the reformed At The Drive-In.

Dropping a few cryptic tweets, Bixler-Zavala then answered a fan query on Twitter by confirming their plans to reform The Mars Volta.

New material is planned, while the band's full catalogue will come back into print, with Bixler-Zavala hitting out at Universal for putting out "fucking buffoon shit" during the last re-issue campaign.

In a follow up tweet he wrote:

What it’s NOT going to be is your ‘fav member lineup’ playing their ‘classic records’ in full etc. Maybe we’ll play old shit, who knows how we feel. Just remember our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards ...it’s new shit, new people, left turns , tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes.

I will say this though, when ORL played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried. Like Claire Daines in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was fucking weird.

It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.

