The Lumineers Share Sparkling New 'BRIGHTSIDE' Video

The Lumineers are back.

The band's new album 'BRIGHTSIDE' will be released on January 14th, starting the New Year with a bang.

Ending a two year wait for new material, the album was produced by Simone Felice, someone who The Lumineers have known for some time.

Constructed across two sessions in winter and spring 2021, the group used the wonderful setting of Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios in Boiceville, New York.

The title song is online now, a burst of inspiration that was penned, and then recorded, in lightning quick time.

A deeply felt tale spun in their instantly-recognisable Americana style, it became a marker for the sessions that would follow.

The Lumineers' co-founder Wesley Schultz comments: “The song ‘BRIGHTSIDE’ was recorded in a single day. It’s like a 15-year-old’s fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak. The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone...”

The video for 'BRIGHTSIDE' aired through Facebook a few moments ago

