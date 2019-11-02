The Luck's Pensive 'If This Is Love' Is Poignant But Uplifting

The Luck are a sibling duo, two people who know each other inside out.

Perhaps it's this closeness that makes their songwriting so beguiling. Countrified flecks of Americana viewed through a British folk lens, their bold, strident music has a personal edge.

The duo - Max and Esmay Luck - are set to play a full UK tour this month, and have decided to share something special as the opening night dawns.

'If This Is Love' is rooted in real life heartache, but it turns this into something beautiful, continually finding solace in music.

“Esmay was making her way through a breakup as we were writing the track” Max explains, “and she needed to find some positive reassurance in the experience”.

He says Esmay needed to know that “if it was really meant to be, then they’d eventually end up together...”

This resolution comes from music, from the rich songwriting, the warm performance, and the subtle ending. Tune in now.

Catch The Luck at the following shows:

March

21 Southsea The Tea Tray

22 Thames Ditton Ram Club

24 Brighton Latest Bar

27 Bilston Robin 2

30 Eccleshall The Royal Oak

31 Sheffield Greystones

April

1 Leicester Musician

5 Weston-Super-Mare Winter Gardens

6 Paignton Lucky 7 Club

11 Cricklade Old Stables

12 London Thousand Island

