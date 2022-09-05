The Lounge Society Announce Debut Album 'Tired Of Liberty'

The Lounge Society have laid out plans for debut album 'Tired Of Liberty'.

The album lands on August 26th, and finds the band expanding on their excellent run of singles.

Debut 45 'Generation Game' stood out from the pack, cementing the group's relationship with Speedy Wunderground.

The South London imprint will release their incoming debut album, which is trailed by a brand new single.

'Blood Money' leaps out of the speakers, an all-too-apt dissection of the manner in which power corrupts.

"'Blood Money' is a reaction to the culture of greed that’s seeping into the corridors of power across the world. It’s a reminder that ultimately, we all suffer at the hands of self-serving elites, and it’s our personal perspective on the effects of dirty politics on the everyday lives of ourselves and people we know."

"For us it’s a song that completely captures this record and us as a band. It feels like the perfect development from our previous releases to our debut album and exactly how this record should be introduced. The balance of driving guitar riffs and the groove of the drums and bass is sort of a snapshot of the album. We’d never claim to be a purely dance based band and we’d never claim to be a purely guitar riff-based band because it’s the combination of the two which excites us."

"On 'Blood Money' it felt like in the studio we took our sound to a different level. We approached the album recording in a totally fresh way to how we have recorded in the past and we got exactly what we wanted. We had good friends & Speedy label mates of ours Anouska (Honeyglaze) and Jojo (Heartworms) do some extra vocals in the chorus, and it really elevated it and gave it an almost operatic feel which was amazing to see develop in the studio."

Tune in now.

Catch The Lounge Society on tour this October.

Photo Credit: Alex Evans

- - -