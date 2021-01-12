The Linda Lindas Share Punk Scorcher 'Nino'

Breakout West Coast punks The Linda Lindas return with new single 'Nino'.

The group's fantastic performance of 'Racist Sexist Boy' went viral earlier this year, and since then they've signed a huge record deal, and spent time in the studio.

Something big is expected in 2022, with The Linda Lindas sharing a brand new single to prove their point.

Punchy and unrelenting, 'Nino' is an ode to Bela's cat, and it's a tale of simple companionship, and how much that can mean.

Short and succinct, 'Nino' is delivered with a stylish yet brash intensity that The Linda Lindas are fast making their own.

The band say...

“If you listen carefully there is a real-life, remarkably talented cat named Lil Dude playing piano on it. (We have the footage!) Enjoy!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sandy Kim