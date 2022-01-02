The Linda Lindas Announce New Album 'Growing Up'

Righteous Stateside punks The Linda Lindas will release new album 'Growing Up' on April 8th.

The band made waves with a viral performance last year, before signing to Epitaph Records.

A flurry of fantastic singles have followed, with The Linda Lindas now gearing up to release a full album.

'Growing Up' is out digitally on April 8th - physical formats follow on June 3rd - and it's led by a bruising new single.

Punchy and direct, title track 'Growing Up' was penned by vocalist/guitarist Lucia and it's a heart-on-sleeve discussion of adolescence.

Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max by directed Humberto Leon, the video captures the sheer colour and energy of The Linda Lindas.

Humberto Leon comments...

Directing my first video for The Linda Lindas was a dream come true because I love the message and voice the girls have, and I am a true fan. I was really inspired by the girl’s love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level and so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats.

It creates a narrative of whether the cats want to trade places with the girls or vice-a-versa.This video was extra special because I worked with the girls on designing the outfits with Batsheva, styling the looks with Rodarte and Warby Parker. The entire video was a collaboration between me and the girls.

By shooting the video on iPhone 13 Pro Max, it created an intimacy with the video that felt like we were listening in on a day in the life of The Linda Lindas.

Tune in now.

