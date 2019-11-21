The Libertines Hotel Is Finally Open

The Libertines have confirmed their Margate hotel will open later this month.

The indie band acquired a full building in the coastal town three years ago, and set about transforming it.

A five story Victorian building, The Albion Rooms will house a studio, alongside a hotel.

Finally ready to meet the public, rooms at the hotel start at £114 a night and are available to book from September 25th.

The opening ends a three-year renovation, with The Albion Rooms situated on the town's sea front.

Peter Doherty says of the venture: “A fine Arcadian bolthole, a perfect place for prophets new inspired, to recline, write, record, with rejoicing and knees up a plenty.”

Carl Barât adds: “It might be a while before we challenge The Savoy or The Grand Budapest in the hotel stakes, but we’ve put a lot of love into this. Meanwhile it’s a colourful and inspiring home for the Libertines and I look forward to the Albion Rooms being our very own Warholian Factory.”

Check out The Albion Rooms online HERE.

- - -

Photo Credit: Jason Knott

