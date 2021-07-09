The Let Go Share Spiky Single 'Woke'

It's a massive step forwards for the duo...
07 · 09 · 2021

Rising duo The Let Go have shared their new single 'Woke'.

Freshly signed to Chess Club, The Let Go are two 19 year olds - Cole and Scout - who seem to work without rules.

New single 'Woke' has a 90s touch to the production, but there's also a clear hip-hop influence in the beat.

Choppy, incisive alt-pop, the machine gun flow to the lyrics seems to build in intensity without surrendering their pop nous.

Speaking about the track, Cole says: “‘Woke’ turned out to be every part of me that I didn’t like, finally meshed together into something good.”

The Let Go team up with Frankie Bean to steer the ultra-colourful video - check it out now.

