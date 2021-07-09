The Let Go Share Spiky Single 'Woke'

Rising duo The Let Go have shared their new single 'Woke'.

Freshly signed to Chess Club, The Let Go are two 19 year olds - Cole and Scout - who seem to work without rules.

New single 'Woke' has a 90s touch to the production, but there's also a clear hip-hop influence in the beat.

Choppy, incisive alt-pop, the machine gun flow to the lyrics seems to build in intensity without surrendering their pop nous.

Speaking about the track, Cole says: “‘Woke’ turned out to be every part of me that I didn’t like, finally meshed together into something good.”

The Let Go team up with Frankie Bean to steer the ultra-colourful video - check it out now.

- - -