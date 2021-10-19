The Let Go Share Break Up Banger 'Vegas'

Check out the self-directed visuals...
Robin Murray
News
19 · 10 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 19 · 10 · 2021
0

Liverpool based duo The Let Go have shared their new single 'Vegas'.

The two-piece - Cole and Scout - hail from Washington DC, but crossed the Atlantic to study at LIPA.

Still only 19 years old, their mixture of DIY punk, bubblegum pop, and off kilter melodies caught the ear of key tastemaker imprint Chess Club Records.

New single 'Vegas' is out now, and it's a blast from start to finish with The Let Go channelling their break up exhaustion.

Cole explains...

"'Vegas' is about being left in the dust by a boy who chose fame over me. Even though the relationship died, I still see his face on every public poster I walk by. breakups are hard, but everyone still talking about them afterwards makes it harder..."

The self-directed video is online now, and it's an intimate glimpse into the pair's friendship - tune in now.

- - -

The Let Go
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next