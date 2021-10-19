The Let Go Share Break Up Banger 'Vegas'

Liverpool based duo The Let Go have shared their new single 'Vegas'.

The two-piece - Cole and Scout - hail from Washington DC, but crossed the Atlantic to study at LIPA.

Still only 19 years old, their mixture of DIY punk, bubblegum pop, and off kilter melodies caught the ear of key tastemaker imprint Chess Club Records.

New single 'Vegas' is out now, and it's a blast from start to finish with The Let Go channelling their break up exhaustion.

Cole explains...

"'Vegas' is about being left in the dust by a boy who chose fame over me. Even though the relationship died, I still see his face on every public poster I walk by. breakups are hard, but everyone still talking about them afterwards makes it harder..."

The self-directed video is online now, and it's an intimate glimpse into the pair's friendship - tune in now.

- - -