The Let Go Blaze A Trail With 'Last Year's Model Club'

The Let Go have shared their punchy new single 'Last Year's Model Club'.

Out now, it finds the Liverpool based duo matching their punk-edged approach to pop songwriting, resulting in an all-out slacker bop.

The Let Go - Cole and Scout - supply air-punching thrills on the new single, a song that looks at the demise of a relationship from the jilted ex.

Unrelenting in its peppy vitriol, 'Last Year's Model Club' carries within it the sting of revenge.

Says Cole: “Everyone goes through that one relationship that breaks you, and this song shows that being in the ‘Last Year’s Model Club’ isn’t freeing or relieving, but more so sends you into being the chaotic crazy ex-girlfriend.”

Cole and Scout also unite on the visuals, joined by co-director Frankie Beanie to bring it to life.

Tune in below.

The Let Go will release new EP 'Delete My Feelings' on March 18th. Catch the band at the following shows:

March

26 Liverpool Kazimier Stockroom

29 London Camden Assembly

Photo Credit: Gavin Sullivan